STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Releases Earnings Results

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.74 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. STS Global Income & Growth Trust had a net margin of 88.82% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of LON:STS opened at GBX 244.40 ($3.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £299.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.42. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a GBX 1.59 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Sarah Harvey bought 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £3,945.84 ($5,296.43). 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

