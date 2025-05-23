Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Issues Earnings Results

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.95 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Oriental Income had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 88.88%.

Schroder Oriental Income Price Performance

Schroder Oriental Income stock opened at GBX 275.75 ($3.70) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 263.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 271.27. The company has a market cap of £641.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.67. Schroder Oriental Income has a 12 month low of GBX 233.47 ($3.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.87).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Schroder Oriental Income from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.

