Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.18. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

