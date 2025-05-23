University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 43,536 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,536 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

SSNC opened at $78.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

