Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 10.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

