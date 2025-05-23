Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Position Raised by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,601,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 480,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,641,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -88.55%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

