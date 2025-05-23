Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $42.28.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

