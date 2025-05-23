UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 253,575 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253,575 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $175,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,632,000 after buying an additional 6,687,770 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,912,000 after buying an additional 2,532,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

