City National Bank of Florida MSD Invests $229,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,264,000 after acquiring an additional 476,756 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.13.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

