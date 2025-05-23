JT Stratford LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $173.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

