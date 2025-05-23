JT Stratford LLC Sells 4,321 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 38,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 92,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of T stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

