JT Stratford LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) by 276.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,578,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,621 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCYB opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.33. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

