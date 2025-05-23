Toll Brothers Q3 EPS Forecast Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $104.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.