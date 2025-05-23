RB Capital Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in HP by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,105,000 after acquiring an additional 707,742 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in HP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 139,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

