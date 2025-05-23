Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,545,000 after buying an additional 7,483,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,103 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,687 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exelon by 109.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,309 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp cut Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

