Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.