First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $304.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.65. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

