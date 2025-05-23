Novem Group Purchases New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Novem Group purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

FMAR stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $855.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

