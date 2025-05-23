Novem Group Invests $281,000 in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Novem Group acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,618,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,735,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

