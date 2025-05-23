Novem Group Buys Shares of 9,734 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Novem Group bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

