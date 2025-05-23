Novem Group Buys Shares of 9,734 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2025

Novem Group bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.