Novem Group Takes $509,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Novem Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $87.77 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

