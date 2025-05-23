Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after buying an additional 2,947,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after buying an additional 2,639,693 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $158,657,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $68.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

