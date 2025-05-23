Q2 EPS Forecast for Federated Hermes Increased by Analyst

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

FHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,493,000 after purchasing an additional 446,683 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $14,048,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $11,696,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,300 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

