Novem Group Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Novem Group bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,299.31.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,147.97, for a total value of $11,639,849.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,782,758.10. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,704.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.72 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,925.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,983.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.