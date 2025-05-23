Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

NRDBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Research analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Nordea Bank Abp

(Get Free Report)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.