Newmont Co. (NEM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.27 on June 19th

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.274 per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 25th. This is a 4.6% increase from Newmont’s previous interim dividend of $0.26.

Newmont Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, insider Julio Quintana purchased 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$81.42 ($52.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$284,562.90 ($182,412.12). Also, insider Thomas Palmer sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$42.93 ($27.52), for a total value of A$688,811.85 ($441,546.06).

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

