IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 1.5%

Insider Transactions at IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$9.11 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$4.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Renaud Adams bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$282,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$127,786.50. Insiders acquired a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $370,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

