Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

NASDAQ GOODO opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

