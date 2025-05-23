Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPMO opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.