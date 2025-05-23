Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.2%

MMM stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.