Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Cloudastructure Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:CSAI opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62. Cloudastructure has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudastructure

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cloudastructure stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cloudastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cloudastructure Company Profile

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

