Css LLC Il Sells 2,170 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Css LLC Il cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,803,915,000 after purchasing an additional 562,783 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after buying an additional 1,536,289 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,162,000 after buying an additional 1,194,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,135,000 after buying an additional 267,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,727,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

