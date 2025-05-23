Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CCIF opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
About Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
