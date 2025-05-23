Best Digital Media Stocks To Follow Today – May 22nd

Alibaba Group, Sunrun, Adobe, Rocket Companies, and Digital Realty Trust are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that create, distribute or monetize content through online channels such as streaming platforms, social networks, digital advertising services and gaming outlets. These equities give investors exposure to the growth of internet-based entertainment, social engagement and marketing revenues. By holding digital media stocks, investors participate in the expanding global demand for on-demand video, audio, interactive content and targeted advertising. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $121.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,311,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,220,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 50,715,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,898,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Adobe stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,409. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.95.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.38. 263,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

