3,295 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Howard Hughes by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Howard Hughes by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 759.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $87.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

