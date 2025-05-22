Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $220.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $234.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.