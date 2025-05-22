Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in NET Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 2,727.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Stock Performance

NPWR opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.44). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of NET Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

