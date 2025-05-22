Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

