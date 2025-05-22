UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $273.77 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,393,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,057 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $273,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS increased its position in IQVIA by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.14.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $137.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.97 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.65.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

