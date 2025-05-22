UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,718,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,036 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $287,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.