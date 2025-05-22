UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,718,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,036 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $287,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq
In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Nasdaq Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
