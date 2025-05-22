Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 114,175 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 742.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,175 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $570.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.32. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $3.63. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $211.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KROS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 934,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,498,425.81. This represents a 27.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

