Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 41,847 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 41,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This trade represents a 36.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,227.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

