32,783 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of LSCC opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $78.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,490 shares of company stock worth $777,363. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

