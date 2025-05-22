Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after purchasing an additional 632,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,117,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares during the last quarter.
In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $6,856,983.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,034,081.58. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,362 shares of company stock worth $18,430,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SFM opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
