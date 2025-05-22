The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.1%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $593.56 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $545.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

