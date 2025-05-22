Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Senior Officer Sells C$15,500.00 in Stock

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Padraig Cherry sold 25,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$15,500.00.
Christopher Padraig Cherry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 9th, Christopher Padraig Cherry sold 11,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$7,810.00.
- On Wednesday, April 9th, Christopher Padraig Cherry sold 17,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$12,240.00.
Doubleview Gold Stock Down 6.3%
Shares of Doubleview Gold stock opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.27. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54.
Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.
