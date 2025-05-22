Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Senior Officer Sells C$15,500.00 in Stock

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Padraig Cherry sold 25,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$15,500.00.

Christopher Padraig Cherry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

On Friday, May 9th, Christopher Padraig Cherry sold 11,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$7,810.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Christopher Padraig Cherry sold 17,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$12,240.00.

Doubleview Gold Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of Doubleview Gold stock opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.27. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.39 price objective on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on DBG

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.