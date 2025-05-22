Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $225.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutex Health traded as high as $184.28 and last traded at $176.21, with a volume of 192685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.71.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

In other news, CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.81 per share, with a total value of $81,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,887.28. This represents a 25.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nutex Health by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $940.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $211.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

