Novem Group Buys Shares of 2,390 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Novem Group bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $226.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.14 and a 200 day moving average of $236.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

