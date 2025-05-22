Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 306.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $824,860 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.44. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $98.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.94.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

