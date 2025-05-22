185,000 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,444,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,319,000 after acquiring an additional 133,766 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,790,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after acquiring an additional 223,332 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,587,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 112,001 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $126.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

